By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2022

At the top of the year, Lil Shordie Scott had a hit on his hands with “Rocking A Cardigan In Atlanta.” This week, he returns to give the viral track an extra boost as he adds on a brand new verse from Atlanta’s very own Offset. On the revamped version of the song, Offset adds his signature flow to the already recognizable ominous piano-led beat by 3xMadeIt:

Lamborghini, ‘scuse, pardon me (‘Scuse me) y’all done started me (Started me)/ Callin’ up Elliot, tell him to water me (Brrrd) I’m in her arteries (Hey) I got a switch on my Glock in the mall with me (Switch)/ N***a, don’t talk to me (Huh?) if you got smoke with me (Bow, bow, bow) we do know the scope, ’bout three

Cartiers, cook dope like culinary, they all scary we can play Tom & Jerry, .459’s to bury him (Four-five)/ Bitch, I’m a dawg, a terrier come from the Nawfside area (Nawf) choppa gon’ sing like karaoke/ Fuckin’ his bitch, I’m sharin’ it (Hey) come try me and I’m darin ’em cum in the back Maybachs and it’s white like Marilyn

So far this year, Lil Shordie Scott has dropped off a slew of singles for fans to enjoy, including “Dopestar #Lifestyle,” “Slim Fit Polo Tee’s From Lenox” featuring Quez4real, “What What,” and the aforementioned original version of “Rockin A Cardigan In Atlanta.” Offset has been dishing out a plethora of assists since his last solo body of work, 2019’s FATHER OF 4. He can be heard on tracks like “Chrome Hearts” with D-Block Europe, “Shoot My Shot” by IDK, and “Hit Em Hard” with Trippie Redd and King Von from the F9 official sound track.

Be sure to press play on “Rockin’ A Cardigan In Atlanta (Remix)” by Lil Shordie Scott featuring Offset down below.

