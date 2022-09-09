Cardi B is fed up with Instagram! The Bronx native took to the social media platform to express her frustration with its current user experience.

“Ya’ll responded to the Kardashians b**ch so ya’ll better respond to Big Bardi,” said the “WAP” emcee during an Instagram Live on Friday (Sept. 9). “Y’all is sabotaging your own platform. How ya’ll sabotaging your own sh**t?” Cardi might be referring to a few months back when the Kardashian sisters accused the Meta company of copying its TikTok competitors. When Kylie Jenner co-signed a Change.org petition calling to “Make Instagram Instagram Again,” the organization’s chief, Adam Mosseri, rolled back the new video-focused approach.

Now, Cardi has joined the long list of people who are not here for the company’s new business model. “We want Instagram to be how it was five months ago,” the 29-year-old expressed. “Like this s**t is like dead torture. I don’t know why the f**k you guys are doing this s**t, but this s**t right here, y’all f**king up ya’ll s**t. I don’t understand why y’all did that.”

Furthermore, Cardi explained why she continues to support the platform. “I f**king became famous off Instagram, so I am very loyal to Instagram,” said the “Bodak Yellow” emcee. “On top of that, I’m finna be 30 so I love TikTok, but it’s just too much. I think my daughter uses it better than me. While the pandemic was happening, people was getting dressed, not to go to the club, not to go to work, but to go to Instagram because we love the likes. We like to be seen. We take hours of our time to look good for our pics and now y’all not even putting our pics in the algorithm.”