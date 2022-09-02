After fans speculated that Cardi B may have went through an emo phase in high school, the “WAP” emcee says that was not the case.

The rumors began after the Bronx native shared a few throwback photos of her during the teen days via Twitter. “Ghetto teenager… fun fact – The emo kids in school were actually really cool and will give me free cigarettes,” Cardi wrote in a post accompanied with pictures of her showing off her face and ear piercings and holding a bottle of liquor.

One Twitter user responded to the post and alleged that, “Emo Cardi was deep in that s**t.” The 29-year-old entertainer quickly laid that assumption to rest. “I wasn’t EMO,” said Cardi. “I was pierced cause piercings was a big thing in the Bronx specially since this was the side lip piercing era. However, [there] were a lot of emo kids in my school.”

Furthermore, she shared how she and the emo students connected over the history subject in school and noted that it came with perks. “I will have history convos with them while they give me free cigarettes,” Cardi explained. In a 2020 interview with GQ, she opened up about her love for politics and her obsession with the nation’s presidents. “I love political science,” she shared at the time. “I love the government. I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the rapper’s former history teacher once came to Cardi’s defense when trolls questioned her desire to speak her mind. “For those of you on my feed who are trashing Cardi B for representing a political voice, a) she probably scored higher than you on the US History regents exam and was in my AP govt class, b) you’re clearly not as busy as her, and what have you done to advance political discourse in this country?” wrote the rapper’s former instructor in post on Facebook.