Cardi B might not talk politics when it comes to her music, but the Bronx native believes that it is her duty to use her platform to share what’s going on in the world.

The “Bodak Yellow” emcee discussed her stance on sharing world issues via her platform but not her music during an appearance on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.”

“I don’t really put a lot of political things in my music, but I used the fuck out of my platform,” said the 29-year-old entertainer in a clip shared from the episode. “And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are.”

In 2019, the rapper’s favorite history teacher clapped back at people who questioned Cardi’s desire to speak her mind.

“For those of you on my feed who are trashing Cardi B for representing a political voice, a) she probably scored higher than you on the US History regents exam and was in my AP govt class b) you’re clearly not as busy as her, and what have you done to advance political discourse in this country?” wrote the teacher who taught Cardi at the Renaissance High School for Musical Theater and the Arts school located in the Bronx.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Letterman (@letterman)

From conversations with political leaders that range from Sen. Bernie Sanders to President Joe Biden, Cardi has also never shied away from interactions with politicians and will always show up as her authentic self.

“I mean, I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx. A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, they want to see my lifestyle,” she continued during the conversation with Letterman. “I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you’re checking out my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world.'”