Drake is taking his talents to Harlem, New York with a show at the legendary Apollo Theater. The rapper announced the news via social media on Tuesday (Oct. 4).

The event will take place on Nov. 11, and it will become the first time that the Toronto rapper will grace the stage at the historic venue, which has been a staple in the Black community for decades. Although this is Drake’s introduction to the renowned theater, the Apollo has been home to some of the biggest acts in hip hop, including Nas, Method Man, the late DMX, LL Cool J, and a host of others.

In the post shared to his Instagram feed, Drake also included further details on how fans can snag tickets. Attendees can sign up for a chance to win passes to the event by scanning the QR code shared by the “Way 2 Sexy” emcee. Check out his post of the news below.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Drake has been gracing several stages this year. From joining the Backstreet Boys during their recent tour to bringing back his OVO Fest in his hometown of Toronto, Drake is back at it with the live events. On Aug. 26, the 35-year-old also enlisted Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj for a Young Money reunion concert. The highly anticipated event was originally supposed to take place during the return of his annual festival, but was postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Apollo Theater, which has been dubbed the soul of American culture, first opened its doors on March 1914 before shutting down during the late 1970s. During the 1980s, the venue reopened and became the location for the syndicated television competition series “Showtime At The Apollo.” The show is responsible for serving as a launchpad for the careers of entertainers like James Brown, Lauryn Hill, Dave Chappelle, and more.