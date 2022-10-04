Currently, Quavo and Takeoff are gearing up for the release of their new album Only Built For Infinity Links, which will boast additional appearances from Summer Walker, Young Thug, Gunna, Mustard, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Birdman, and Gucci Mane. This week, the “HOTEL LOBBY” duo will appear on the latest episode of REVOLT’s “Big Facts” in promotion of the forthcoming release.

In a teaser clip provided by The Shade Room, DJ Scream asked them about the status of Migos, a topic that’s become a major point of discussion since their reported separation from Offset. Quavo was the first to respond to the inquiry:

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying? Because, you know, we just came from a loyal family … supposed to stick together. And sometimes, when s**t don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.”

Following an interjection from Big Bank, Takeoff added to the conversation:

“We don’t know all the answers, you feel me? So … God know. We pray a lot, you know? And we tell Him whatever … whatever ain’t right, and however you supposed to see us fit, like you put it back together or however you do it, like … we pray so only time will tell. But you know we always family now, ain’t nothing gon’ change.”

Finally, Quavo addressed — and debunked — rumors that have been floating around social media:

“We just stand on loyalty. We stand on real deal, real deal loyalty … and this ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no [Quality Control], no nothing. This got something to do with the three brothers, and, s**t, that is what it is. Right now, we gon’ be the duo ’til time tell.”

Check out the aforementioned clip below. Viewers can check out Quavo and Takeoff’s full “Big Facts” interview on REVOLT this Wednesday (Oct. 5).