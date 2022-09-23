On Oct. 7, Grammy-nominated superstars Quavo and Takeoff will unveil their joint debut album, Only Built For Infinity Links, via Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records. Today (Sept. 23), the two heightened the anticipation by revealing the official tracklist, boasting a star-studded roster of features. Only Built For Infinity Links will include appearances from Mustard, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Birdman, and Gucci Mane across 18 total tracks.

Last month, Takeoff and Quavo sat down for their first official interview as a duo. They briefly touched on how a project like Only Built For Infinity Links was something that they always wanted to execute, but they pushed it off for other priorities. “It’s just an album that’s always been in our mind that we wanted to do,” Quavo said in the “Rap Radar” conversation. “We actually had it ready like two years ago, but then we just pushed it back for Culture III, but this the right time.”

A few previews from the project have already been revealed, including “Big Stunna” featuring Birdman and “Hotel Lobby.” The latter track served as the lead single and just recently received a gold certification from the RIAA in addition to nearing 250 million streams worldwide.

Last year, Migos released the third installment of their Culture series, which came with 19 cuts and contributions from Cardi B, Drake, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Culture III boasted strong singles like “Straightening” and “Type Shit” featuring Cardi B. A deluxe edition with five additional songs made landfall less than a week later.

