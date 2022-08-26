Back in May, Quavo and Takeoff made their debut as Unc and Phew with “Hotel Lobby” and shortly afterwards, they circled back to release their “Us vs. Them” single. Today (Aug. 26), they return with their latest offering, the official music video for “Big Stunna” featuring Birdman. In the newly released clip, the three take it back to the Cash Money Records era as Quavo and Takeoff nod to The Hot Boys with their call-and-response bars:

Big stunna, big stunna but the shots can’t miss (Huncho), real n***a, I can’t f**k with you, n***a/ I can’t hang, ain’t no snakes in none of my campaign, n***a, I’m gon’ pop it, like a f**king bottle of champagne, n***a/ Call the rocket, we gon’ takeoff on the f**kin’ stage, n***a (Gone)/ Takeoff, we gon’ takeoff on the f**kin’ stage, n***a, call the rocket, we gon’ takeoff on the f**kin’ stage, n***a

Been in all corners, I ain’t never been a runner, fifty rounds on a drummer, made ’em add another comma/ I ain’t going for finesse, if they try me, I’ma buss’ ’em, in that demon, I possess, but watch me snatch that motherf**ker/ Big Huncho, big stunna, bad b**ch, that’s big momma/ Big jewelry, big money, big gun, come take something (Brrt)

Last year, Migos released the third installment of their Culture series, which came with 19 cuts and contributions from Cardi B, Drake, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Culture III boasted strong singles like “Straightening” and “Type Shit” featuring Cardi B. A deluxe edition with five additional songs made landfall less than a week later.

Be sure to press play on Quavo and Takeoff’s brand new “Big Stunna” featuring Birdman down below.