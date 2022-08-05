Back in January, The Weeknd unveiled his highly anticipated album, Dawn FM. The project, deemed a “sonic experience” by the legendary singer himself, showcases a unique cast of features from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, and Jim Carrey. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy stellar visuals for tracks like “How Do I Make You Love Me,” “Out Of Time,” “Gasoline,” and “Sacrifice.”

Today (Aug. 5), the Toronto star returns with a remix of one of its standout tracks, “Best Friends.” Now boasting additional vocals from Summer Walker, the revamped offering speaks on the honest ups and downs of a love story:

Baby, what we got is secure, been a part of toxic love, it tore us apart/ Things you want, I’m not lookin’ for, you’re my best friend now, you’re my best friend now/ Oh, I don’t want to be responsible, for your heart if we fall ’cause I’ll get clumsy and tear it apart/ I love you so, but we can’t get close, you’re my best friend now, you’re my best friend now/ Oh, I love it when we climax (Climax) and I would never burn you, I could never hurt you if we do it like that

The Weeknd is currently out on the road for his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour.” Shortly after Doja Cat had to pull out due to medical reasons, the new opening acts Snoh Aalegra, Kaytranada, and Mike Dean were announced. Earlier this year, his previously released singles “Blinding Lights” and “Starboy” officially became certified Diamond by the RIAA. With these certifications, he became only the sixth solo artist to reach three Diamond digital single awards.

Be sure to press play on The Weeknd’s remix of “Best Friends” featuring Summer Walker from his Dawn FM album down below.