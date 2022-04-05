The numbers don’t lie. Congratulations are in order for The Weekend as he reached yet another milestone in his successful journey as a recording artist. This week, his previously released singles “Blinding Lights” and “Starboy” officially became certified Diamond by the RIAA. With these certifications, The Weeknd becomes only the sixth solo artist to reach three Diamond digital single awards.

The Diamond certification indicates sales of at least 10 million units in the United States. The Weeknd already had one under his belt thanks to his mega-hit “The Hills” released back in 2015 on The Beauty Behind the Madness. The Canadian superstar is now behind only Bruno Mars, who currently has four Diamond singles.

In additional exciting news, superstar is set to hit the road for his “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour with special guest Doja Cat. The tour will kick off up north in The Weeknd’s hometown of Toronto in July and wrap up in Los Angeles by September. This will be only the first leg of The Weeknd’s massive world tour, with additional dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa & Middle East to be announced soon.

At the top of the year, The Weeknd blessed the masses as he unveiled his highly anticipated dawn FM project. The album, deemed a “sonic experience” by The Weeknd, showcases a unique cast of features from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey.

In terms of his other certifications, which he has plenty of, “I Feel It Coming” is now 6-times Platinum, “Die For You” is 4-times Platinum, “Heartless,” “Party Monster,” and “Reminder” are 3-times Platinum. As far as albums go, Starboy is 4-times Platinum. He also recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of Echoes of Silence in Dec. of last year.