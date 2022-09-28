As Quavo and Takeoff prepare to premiere their joint album as a duo, the two are leaning on NBA royalty for inspiration.

For the album’s rollout, the pair put forth their best impersonations of Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant in a championship photo shoot. Both Quavo and Takeoff can be seen sporting NBA Finals gear from both the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. “I don’t want to be the next Michael Jordan, I only want to be Kobe Bryant,” said Takeoff in an Instagram caption accompanied by BTS clips from the shoot.

Quavo also celebrated the upcoming album with a post of his own, referring to himself and his nephew as the “dynamic duo.” The 31-year-old also confirmed that the project is “100 [percent] done.” The joint body of work, which is titled Only Built For Infinity Linx, features appearances from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Gunna, Gucci Mane, Birdman, Mustard, and Summer Walker. The project consists of 18 tracks.

“It’s just an album that’s always been in our mind that we wanted to do,” said Quavo during a recent appearance on the “Rap Radar” podcast. “We actually had it ready like two years ago, but then we just pushed it back for Culture III, but this [is] the right time.” As previously reported by REVOLT, Quavo and Takeoff made their debut as Unc and Phew for a new single titled “Hotel Lobby” earlier this year. The move sparked rumors that Migos, the rap group formed by the pair alongside fellow family member and rapper Offset, parted ways. During an interview with GQ, Quavo dispelled the speculations.

“It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us,” Quavo explained, while noting that the group is now working to establish themselves as individuals. “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves. Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members.” Quavo and Takeoff’s joint album will premiere on Oct. 7, while Offset’s upcoming solo album is set to debut on Nov. 11.