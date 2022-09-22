While it may appear that Offset has officially left his former group, Migos, in the rearview mirror, the Atlanta rapper is preparing for his forthcoming album.

Offset announced the release date of his untitled sophomore album on Twitter on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Two tweets from the rapper revealed the exciting news, including “11/11/22” and the word “Album.”

The rapper’s second studio album comes three years after his debut album, Father of 4. The 16-track LP, produced solely by Metro Boomin and Southside, offered a more personal view of the former Migos member’s life as a husband, father, and music artist. The album featured collaborations from fellow Atlanta rappers Gunna, 21 Savage, as well as Travis Scott, J. Cole, and Offset’s wife, Cardi B.

During an interview with SSENSE last month, Offset teased what to expect from his new project, comparing himself to current artists. “I got a lot of different flows on it. I’m rapping. Even though I see a lot of the artists nowadays, they like [auto-tuning.] A lot. I feel like I’m not on that wave at all.”

He continued, “When I came in, we came out [of] the trenches, so that’s what people want to hear because that’s what people go through every day. Ain’t nobody driving a Wraith. [In] Black culture right now, and the world in general, the [poor] outweigh the rich [1000] percent. So you gotta talk about s**t that’s going on in real life—just the real content of what people see every day. Go back to that.”

The 30-year-old father of five confessed that people didn’t know him outside of his rap persona until the release of his debut album. “Before I got so big, as an artist, I felt like people didn’t really know too much of your boy, personally. I might [not have] done it the book way, but I made it do what it do,” he expressed. “It ain’t never too late. I feel [I’m] still [on the job]. And I’m [going to] keep that mindset because it [keeps] me going as hard as I am. I feel the pressure to show that I can do this s**t. And that I’ve been doing this s**t. You [have seen] a lot of things in the media…negative things, but it [isn’t] about that. I got five kids. So I’m talking about my kids, having a family, and being the head of the family.”

Below are Offset’s tweets about his forthcoming album release date: