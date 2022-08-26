The truth of the matter is that DJ Khaled is one of the GOATs in the music industry and at this point, it is undeniable. Since the release of his debut album Listennn…The Album back in 2006, the Miami-bred music mogul has been delivering us hits on a consistent basis almost every year after. He’s been the only DJ known to curate some of the hottest collaborations we’ve ever seen and a good majority of them provided us with some timeless records. If you were outside when records like “Brown Paper Bag,” “I’m So Hood,” etc. were fresh and in heavy rotation, then you know first hand the kind of weight that Khaled’s name and catalog holds. Today (Aug. 26), DJ Khaled brings forth his 13th studio album God Did.

DJ Khaled assembling the avengers for his new album lmao features from Kanye West, Jay Z, Drake, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Gunna and more — ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ ❄️🥷 (@LAxFLAME) August 22, 2022

As many pointed out via social media, Khaled most definitely assembled the avengers for this effort and it is not even a surprise because he’s known to bring together the best of the best. He revealed in a recent sit-down with Billboard that Jay-Z picked the album cover and coined God Did as Khaled’s best body of work. “I am the biggest JAY-Z fan, and I actually let him pick my album cover. I always give him like two cover options and see which one he would pick, and I did it again on this album,” Khaled said. “After I got done playing it, he pulled me aside and said, ‘Yo this is your best album.’ JAY-Z, I love you, and you know that.”

There is no doubt about it that this one of the biggest album releases of the year and also just cemented DJ Khaled’s legacy even further. Tap in to God Did now!