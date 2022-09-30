On Oct. 7, Grammy-nominated superstars Quavo and Takeoff will unveil their joint debut album, Only Built For Infinity Links, via Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records. Last week, the two heightened the anticipation by revealing the official tracklist, boasting a star-studded roster of impressive features. Only Built For Infinity Links will include appearances from Mustard, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Birdman, and Gucci Mane across 18 total tracks.

Today (Sept. 30), the duo returns to present the latest preview from the project, a brand new single titled “Nothing Changed.” On the freshly released track, Quavo handles the opening bars as he spits over some production courtesy of DJ Durel:

Don’t nothin’ change but the chains (Woah), we on ya head like a bang (Bang)/ All double R’s, no Range (Range), b**ch ain’t came with a name (Name)/ Got all eyes on my gang (Gang), hundred-thousand, kiss the ring (Ring)/ Foreign exchange the chain (Foreign), foreign exchange the chain (Foreign, foreign), run it up, that’s it (Run it up)/ M&M’s, whole tick (Whole tick), don’t mind if I do it, I get it, I love my brothers, I split it (Split it)/ Lil’ n***a, mind ya business, cause I got somе guns, they hitting (Hitting)

Last month, Takeoff and Quavo sat down for their first official interview as a duo. They briefly touched on how a project like Only Built For Infinity Links was something that they always wanted to execute, but they pushed it off for other priorities. “It’s just an album that’s always been in our mind that we wanted to do,” Quavo said in the “Rap Radar” conversation. “We actually had it ready like two years ago, but then we just pushed it back for Culture III, but this the right time.”

Be sure to press play on Quavo and Takeoff’s brand new “Nothing Changed” single down below.