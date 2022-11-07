21 Savage is opening up about Takeoff’s gentle nature following his tragic death.

During a recent interview, 21 Savage revealed that he had never seen his fellow Atlanta emcee upset or out of character. “Takeoff the type of n**ga, like, if I see Takeoff arguing with a n**ga, I know the other n**ga wrong,” he explained on Monday (Nov. 7). “Like automatically. [He’s] a man, he ain’t no b**ch… he just not confrontational. He in his own world. He wanna do what he do.”

Furthermore, he shared that Takeoff always showed love whenever they crossed paths. “He was not really in the way, in the mix for real,” 21 Savage continued. “He just [was] always in his own world. He really quiet for real unless he know you. He funny as hell though, but if he know you type s**t. I ain’t never seen that n**ga mad, had an attitude. I ain’t never seen him out of character. He always the exact same way every time I [saw] him. He’ll smile, dap you up. Mind his business bro.”

Check out a clip from the conversation below.

21 Savage speaks on Takeoff saying how he always minded his business and wasn’t confrontational 🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/veSJAVRtJj — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 7, 2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley on Tuesday (Nov. 1). Following his death, the hip hop community took to social media to mourn the Migos rapper, including his Quality Control Music label founders Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee. “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother, Kirsnik Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world, and we are devastated,” read an official statement from QC. “Please respect his family and friends as we continue to process this monumental loss.”