Music executive, CEO and co-founder of the Houston-based label Rap-A-Lot Records J. Prince issued a statement regarding the untimely death of Takeoff. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Georgia-born rapper was fatally shot at a private event at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston in the early morning hours of Nov. 1.

J. Prince is widely known in the music industry and his son, Jas Prince, is credited with discovering and introducing Drake to Lil Wayne, which ultimately led to him being signed to Young Money. “The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul @yrntakeoff,” the CEO began in a lengthy Instagram post. Next, he expressed his grief for losing someone close to him. “To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model and a God-loving human being.”

After sharing that he’s currently mourning the slain star, he noted he’s “been knowing Takeoff, Quavo and Offset for many years, and there has been nothing but mutual love for one another and that ain’t going to ever change.” Prince denounced the violent act, saying, “This shouldn’t have happened. This [shouldn’t] have ever happened in our city. This shouldn’t have been recorded, and this damn sure shouldn’t be circulating across social media for family, friends and fans to see.” A video showing the aftermath of the shooting was widely criticized online, as it contains footage of Takeoff taking his last breaths. Quavo is also seen in the graphic clip, frantically begging for help as he kneels next to his nephew and group member’s side.

“As I write this, I’m angry about the lack of love and respect we have for one another as a race, which keeps bringing us back to the same tragic place of Black-on-Black killing,” he continued. Next, the record label exec addressed a few rumors: “They say Satan is the author of confusion and right now there are a lot of lies and false narratives being spread by media whores.” Some people online have said that Prince’s sons were present during the melee and hinted at a possible argument involving them and Quavo.

Prince let it be known “[Whoever] is responsible for putting that bullet in [his] little nephew’s head… can’t hide behind [him], beside [him] or anywhere near [him] because [he doesn’t] tolerate dumb s**t.” He added that he doesn’t know “[whose] bullet is responsible for [Takeoff’s] death.” The Rap-A-Lot founder asked the community to stop letting “every argument or disagreement” end “in violence.” Prince ended his message by saying, “It’s okay to live and let live to see another day. Rest in peace Takeoff.”