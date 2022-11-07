21 Savage is making big claims that aren’t sitting well with his 2016 XXL Freshman class.

On Sunday (Nov. 6), the Atlanta rapper appeared on the Clubhouse app and said he could clear anyone from the cover. “Nobody from that freshman class can beat me in no Verzuz,” he said. “Nobody.” When asked if he could beat Lil Uzi Vert in a battle, he replied, “Hell yeah.”

Although Lil Uzi has not yet responded to the apparent challenge from the conversation, other rappers from the XXL Freshman class have, including Desiigner and Kodak Black. Kodak responded to the claims humorously, saying 21 is all “cap.” “I admire your confidence, though, and s**t. That’s how you should feel. But you know I always put myself first and over any n**ga [on] any day, too. But boy, that’s cap,” he said as he pulled back the camera to reveal his head covered with several hats. “You cap out over there, boy. You know you cap out. Boy, that s**t is cap.”

When Migos member Takeoff passed away, Desiigner declared he was walking away from rap. Though he admitted he was keeping his word, he wanted 21 to “stop playing” with him. “Hey man, why are you talking like that?” he asked. “You’re 21. I’m just chilling right now — I’m not dropping anything right now. I quit rap for a minute. Stop playing.”

In June 2016, XXL released its ninth annual class of new rappers, which featured some current rap heavyweights. The introduction involves freestyles, rap cyphers, and solo and group interviews for fans to become familiar with the new wave of artists. Among those in the class was Anderson .Paak, Lil Dicky, Dave East, Denzel Curry, Desiigner, G Herbo, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, and 21 Savage.

You can listen to 21 Savage’s Verzuz claims, and Desiigner and Kodak Black’s rebuttal down below:

21 Savage says he would beat Lil Uzi Vert & anybody in his freshman class…in a verzuz battle. pic.twitter.com/mE9tkO3Ykh — Dre Lockhart  (@TheRealDreShow) November 6, 2022

#KodakBlack says #21Savage beating everyone from his 2016 XXL Freshman class in a Verzuz battle is cap 🧢 pic.twitter.com/WiHPAi1l8h — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 7, 2022