There’s great news for fans of Lil Uzi Vert today, as they’ll be on the road again. On Monday (Oct. 24), Lil Uzi Vert announced plans for a 20-city, nationwide tour slated to start in March 2023.

According to a press release, it will mark the Philadelphia rapper’s first headlining tour since 2018, when they made the 32-city trek as a part of “The Endless Summer Tour.” In the past year, Uzi has performed at numerous festivals around the world, including Something in the Water in Washington D.C., Made in America in Philadelphia, Wireless Festival in the United Kingdom, Pukkelpop in Belgium, and the respective Rolling Loud festivals in Miami, Toronto, and New York, among others.

The tour announcement follows the release of the rapper’s latest single. REVOLT previously reported the Synthetic and MCVertt-produced track “Just Wanna Rock” dropped last week — showcasing Uzi’s nonchalant and easygoing rap style: “Stand on my money, don’t know my size, pick them sides, and you better choose wisely, that’s my high, one, two, three, four, throw up the five.”

In July, Uzi released his 10-song EP Red & White, which featured production from Don Cannon, Mustard, Hitkidd, Bally, ShaunGoBrazy, and more. Before that, they connected with Future for the 2020 joint effort Pluto x Baby Pluto, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 105,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week. A deluxe edition of Pluto x Baby Pluto arrived days after its initial release.

Concerning unreleased music, fans will have to wait for his upcoming album The Pink Tape, which Generation Now co-founder Don Cannon produced. During a “Rory & Mal” podcast appearance, DJ Drama confirmed that Cannon has been in the studio with the Philly rapper. “Cannon’s been back in the studio with Vert… they worked on the most recent project together,” DJ Drama said. “We’ve been talking to Vert consistently for the last six, seven, eight months. It’s dope. It’s a good feeling. What we went through became public… it happens between family.”