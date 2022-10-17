Today (Oct. 17), Lil Uzi Vert returns with a new single titled “Just Wanna Rock,” a Synthetic and MCVertt-produced offering that seems to take inspiration from Jersey club music, complete with a short, carefree verse from the Philly star:

“Ha, 1600 block, I just wanna rock, I just wanna, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah-ah, I just wanna rock, body-ody, yeah, shawty got that body-ody, ah, ah, ah, hit her once, no ties, how the f**k you gon’ kill my vibe? Stand on my money, don’t know my size, pick them sides, and you better choose wisely, that’s my high, one, two, three, four, throw up the five…”

Back in July, Uzi dropped off the 10-song EP Red & White, which boasted production from Don Cannon, Mustard, Hitkidd, Brandon Finessin, Bally, ShaunGoBrazy, Sonny Digital, and more. Prior to that, he connected with Future for the 2020 joint effort Pluto x Baby Pluto, a 16-song body of work that peaked at the number two position on the Billboard 200 with 105,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Days after its initial arrival, a deluxe edition of Pluto x Baby Pluto appeared with eight additional cuts.

In a recent interview for “Jazzy’s World TV,” Uzi spoke on how his hometown helped to create his style and image:

“My experiences in Philadelphia, the way it helped mold me into who I am today is it was a very, like, I was always around a very different crowd, very diverse, so I would be around my friends, you know, where some would call the hood, and I would be with my friends in the suburbs and it just made me who I am today…if it wasn’t for Philly, I wouldn’t be Uzi.”

Press play on Lil Uzi Vert‘s “Just Wanna Rock” below.