Last week, Lil Uzi Vert took to social media to announce that their long-awaited album THE P!NK TAPE would be preceded by an EP titled Red & White. In addition, the Philly rhymer blessed the masses with two songs from that project — “SPACE CADET,” produced by Brandon Finessin, Bally, and ShaunGoBrazy, and the Sonny Digital-backed “I KNOW.” Both tracks are full of boastful bars about money and women, with “I KNOW” providing an infectious hook that’s certain to reverberate at concerts and festivals alike:

“I know, what you want, I know, well, not for long, I know, girl, this your song, I know, turn up all night long, I know, I know, I know, ain’t shit changed, I know, that money ain’t a thang, I know…”

2020 was Uzi‘s year. For starters, that March spawned the release of their sophomore studio LP Eternal Atake, a critically acclaimed body of work that came with 18 songs and a single assist from Syd. A week later, Uzi released a deluxe edition of Eternal Atake, a 14-track addition that also served as the sequel to the 2016 mixtape Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World. The upgrade also boasted a slew of collaborations alongside the likes of Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Future, Young Thug, and Gunna. Before fans would have a chance to breathe, Uzi and Future would then surprise everyone with the joint effort Pluto x Baby Pluto some months after.

Since that period, Uzi has continued their reign as one of the hottest artists out, providing their special brand of raps for Tyler, The Creator, Isaiah Rashad, Meek Mill, Doe Boy, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, and more. Back in October, they liberated a new single titled “Demon High,” the presumed lead single for the aforementioned P!NK TAPE.

Check out both “SPACE CADET” and “I KNOW” below.