Juice WRLD’s mother continues to keep her son’s legacy alive while stressing the importance of mental health. To kick off Mental Health Awareness month, Live Free 999 will encourage others to share their own mental health stories via social media.

Live Free 999 was created by Carmela Wallace in honor of her late son, Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins. The name was inspired after Wallace found a photo of her son sporting a jean jacket that he had purchased from a thrift store. Across the back of the jacket was the phrase “Live Free.”

The late rapper was never one to shy away from using his music as an outlet. Following his death, Juice WRLD’s fans reached out to his mother to share how much her son’s music helped them while living with depression and anxiety.

Created to allow people a safe space to share their own mental health journeys, The 999 Stories of Mental Health will take place across social media using the hashtag #999Stories.

“Jarad had a very special way of connecting with his fans through his music, and I think a lot of that comes from how open and honest his lyrics are,” said Wallace in an official statement announcing the new initiative. “When young people feel like they don’t have an outlet to talk about their struggles, they shut down and isolate themselves. My goal for Live Free 999 and 999 Stories of Mental Health is to create a safe space for people to share their stories so they know they aren’t alone.”

Along with the messages, campaign merchandise will be available for purchase with all proceeds slated to go to organizations with a focus on supporting those who face mental health challenges. The goal is to create a “virtual storytelling chain of community and support” for anyone as they work to tackle issues with mental health.

For anyone who wishes to share their story anonymously, there’s also an opportunity to share via the nonprofit’s website.