One of the biggest shows of the summer has announced its lineup. Today (June 7) the Made in America Festival revealed which artists will be hitting their stage this year.

The lineup includes Lil Uzi Vert, Tyler, the Creator, Jazmine Sullivan and Burna Boy. Bad Bunny, Snoh Aalegra, Pusha T and Kodak Black are also scheduled to perform. The official dates for the festival are Sept. 3 and 4.

Tyler just took home the trophy for Best Rap Album earlier this year at the Grammys for his work on Call Me If You Get Lost. The “New Magic Wand” rapper will also take the stage at Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival this month in Washington, D.C. That event runs Juneteenth weekend, June 17-19.

Sullivan picked up a couple of Grammys this year as well for Best R&B Album and Performance. In addition to those major wins, the Heaux Tales songstress made the list of Time’s 100 most influential people last month.

The annual concert will take place at Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Parkway on Labor Day weekend. Headliners Sullivan and Lil Uzi Vert are both Philly natives.

Fans interested in attending can purchase a Tier 1 pass for $150 with a $37.56 fee. A VIP pass will run you $750 with an $85.24 fee.

Last year, the festival celebrated its 10th anniversary. At the time, JAY-Z said, “This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments.” The event founder added, “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations.”

Past artists include Jigga himself, Drake, Travis Scott, Jorja Smith, Cardi B, Lil Baby, Justin Bieber and Young Thug.

Since the festival’s launch, the massive event has brought in more than $130 million in revenue for the community.