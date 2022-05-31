J. Cole has people in Raleigh, North Carolina singing his songs and his praises after the Grammy-winning artist boosted their economy by over $6 million with last month’s Dreamville Festival.

The numbers are in, and the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau has calculated that the 80,000 people who came out for the two-day annual event brought in over $6.7 million dollars in revenue. The insanely substantial profit helps the Raleigh and Wake County communities.

The 2022 Dreamville Festival happened on April 2 and 3 and featured a lineup from top performers like J.I.D, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, WizKid, Kehlani, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Baby, Wale, and T-Pain, along with J. Cole himself and more. The event was held at Dorothea Dix Park.

A press release stated that tickets for the popular show were not only sold in America (including Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands), but in 20 other countries as well.

Dreamville Partner and Festival President Adam Roy said, “My team and I continue to be awed by the overwhelming support we’ve received since closing out the second Dreamville Festival this April.” He continued, “But to now fully realize the festival’s positive impact on the local economy and tourism, it truly is unbelievable.”

Roy added, “We are grateful for our fans who traveled across the U.S. and internationally to attend the fest, as well as for those from the City of Raleigh and Wake County who helped bring this event together. Our Dreamville team looks forward to furthering its investments in the community for years to come, especially as we plan for the festival’s return in spring 2023.”

With a record-breaking economic boost like this for just two days of shows, one can only assume that Raleigh and Wake County will welcome next year’s event with open arms.