The “Martin” reunion that the culture has been waiting for will premiere on June 16 on BET+.

According to Variety, the reunion features original stars, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II and has a total run time of 90 minutes. The cast will gather on the iconic “Martin” living room set to reminisce about the show’s five seasons with host Affion Crockett.

“The cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford,” said the BET streamer in a press release. “Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, ‘Martin: The Reunion’ brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.”

Ford, who played Martin’s best friend Tommy in the series, died in 2016 after suffering a ruptured abdominal aneurysm.

“Martin” ran from 1992 to 1997 and starred Lawrence as Martin Payne alongside his girlfriend Gina, portrayed by Campbell.

Celebrity guests who appeared on the iconic show include the late Notorious B.I.G., Chris Rock, Snoop Dogg, Kim Coles, Tracy Morgan, and a host of others.

It is a series that has continued to stand the test of times that has become quite the cultural reference in everything from rap songs to music videos including Big Sean’s video for “Play No Games” where the Detroit native channeled his inner Martin alongside Chris Brown.

“To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” said Lawrence when the news of a reunion first hit the streets in Feb. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”