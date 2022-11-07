Over the past week, Drake and 21 Savage have been fooling fans with fake interviews, magazine covers, and more in support of their new album, Her Loss. Yesterday (Nov. 6), the hip hop duo decided to keep that going with a mock “Saturday Night Live” performance of their single “On BS,” an OZ and Elyas-backed banger that’s full of boastful bars about their rockstar lifestyles:

“All my b**ches Spanish, Boricua, water on my neck, these diamonds came with coral reefer, she from overseas, I had to buy her a new visa, met your wife in Vegas, but I hit her in Ibiza, she a supermodel, so she only eatin’ Caesar, used to date a rapper, but he acted like a diva, n**gas hustlin’ backwards, out here ballin’ with the re-up, popped an Adderall, I feel like I can lift a tree up, seen too many cameras, so I never lift my ski up, I jump on your song and make you sound like you the feature…”

Copying the aforementioned late-night show, the clip begins with an introduction from actor Michael B. Jordan, who calls Her Loss “one of the most relatable albums of all time.” Drake and 21 then appear in what looks like 30 Rockefeller Plaza’s legendary Studio 8H to perform the infectious cut.

Her Loss made landfall last week with a single feature from Travis Scott and, in addition to the aforementioned, a wealth of production from the likes of Tay Keith, Boi-1da, Wheezy, Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty, Taz Taylor, and Noah “40” Shebib. According to Hits Daily Double, the project is expected to collect between 335,000 to 350,000 album-equivalent units during its debut week, which should guarantee Drake and 21 the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. Press play on their “SNL”-styled video for “On BS” below.