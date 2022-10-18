Today (Oct. 18), the official trailer for Creed III has been revealed. The film is set to hit theaters next year on March 3 and also marks Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. The new trailer confirms the big finale battle in the movie will put Jordan in the ring with fellow actor Jonathan Majors.

Adonis “Donnie” Creed, Jordan’s character, starts off in the movie at the peak of his career. “I spent the last seven years of my life living out my wildest dreams,” he says. “Bianca. Rocky. My dad. I stood on their shoulders.”

Then, Damian “Dame” Anderson, Majors’ character, comes back into Creed’s life as someone from his past. The trailer shows flashbacks of the two having an encounter with the police decades ago, which caused Anderson to go to jail. Now, he’s ready to get back into the ring and prove who is really the better boxer.

The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad. The story is written by Ryan Coogler, Keenan Coogler, and Zach Baylin. Creed II was released back in 2018.

In a recent interview, Jordan opened up about why he felt that now was the time to make his directorial debut. “It’s a character that I’ve played twice before,” he said. “It has been seven or eight years living with this guy. I’m telling a story of where I believe Adonis is at. Also, at 35 years old, I had a lot to say as a young man and as a young Black man with my life experiences. I could actually share a piece of myself with the world through these characters and through this story. So, I just felt like it was the right time.”

Be sure to press play on the official trailer for Creed III down below.