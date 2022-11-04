There are not many duos that have shot 100% from the field, but Drake and 21 Savage is most certainly one of them. Their connection has been strong for quite a while now and at the rate they are going, the OVO general and Slaughter Gang founder will not have a single miss on their resume when it is all said and done. 2022 has been filled with a great amount of quality music each week and as the year is almost to its end, Drizzy and 21 could not have picked a better time to feed the fans some much needed vibes. Today (Nov. 4), the wait is over for their highly anticipated album Her Loss.

Drake was a Certified Lover Boy but Honestly, Nevermind, that’s Her Loss. Drake dropped a trilogy and we didn’t even notice — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) October 23, 2022

To make the release even more special, the duo arguably put together one of the most creative album rollouts ever. Including a custom Vogue Magazine cover and a NPR Tiny Desk “announcement,” fans across the world were very much so invested in what Drake and Savage had to offer. It is imperative that big albums like this have the proper rollout, pre release and post release. The post release is just as important as anything else and it seems as though the “Jimmy Cooks” rappers are going to continue to find new, creative ways to keep their buzz going.

Her Loss was initially set for an Oct. 28th release but was pushed back a week due to 40 being out of commission with COVID so they wanted to wait until they were able to get it properly mixed and mastered. Without a doubt, Drake and 21 Savage has done it yet again, and this is a phenomenal body of work to add onto both legacies. Check it out now!