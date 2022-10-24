Back in June, Drake unleashed his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind, a 14-track offering that was largely influenced by elements from dance music. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 204,000 album-equivalent units sold, including 11,000 pure album sales. In terms of visuals, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying music videos for “Sticky” and “Falling Back.”

Over the weekend, the Toronto superstar returned with the latest offering from Honestly, Nevermind, the official clip for “Jimmy Cooks.” The track opens up with Drake’s signature flow over a sample of “Just Awaken Shaken” by Playa Fly:

F**k a pigeonhole, I’m a night owl, this a different mode, I might have to make her paint a six on her pinky toe/ Heard you with a shooting guard, just let a n***a know, I would have you courtside, not the middle row/ All good, love, in a minute, though, I can’t strеss about no b**ch ’cause I’m a timid soul

“Jimmy Cooks” is equipped with an assist from 21 Savage. Midway through, the video also sees the duo drop a huge announcement about their forthcoming joint album. The project is titled Her Loss and will make landfall on Oct. 28.

Within the last year, 21 Savage delivered a plethora of standout assists on collaborations like “m y . l i f e” by J. Cole featuring Morray, “WAY PAST LUCK” by DJ Khaled, “Surround Sound” by JID featuring Baby Tate, “thought i was playing” by Gunna, “Cash In Cash Out” by Pharrell and Tyler, The Creator, and more. His last full-length album was released in 2020 when he reunited with Metro Boomin for the second installment of their widely loved Savage Mode series. That project saw appearances from Drake, Young Thug, Young Nudy, and Morgan Freeman.

Be sure to press play on Drake and 21 Savage’s brand new music video for “Jimmy Cooks” down below.