Over the past few days, DJ Khaled has been delivering an onslaught of visuals from his new album GOD DID. Yesterday (Aug. 31), he dropped off another for “WAY PAST LUCK,” which features 21 Savage and sees production from STREETRUNNER, LENYZ, and Tarik Azzouz. Over a sample of Barbara Jean English’s “All This,” Savage can be heard rapping about getting to the bag, dealing with fraudulent people, and much more:

“I got fake friends givin’ me hugs, I got record labels givin’ me dubs, you can’t book me at clubs, police hate me, white fans show me love, I just gave away bikes with a judge, I grew up in the mud, legal money, I got rich from workin’, I give back to my hood on purpose, when you make it to the top, you know them rumors gon’ surface, know you talk behind my back ’cause your a** always be nervous, everything private on the jet, wе got curtains, thirty thousand feet and this b**ch bust out twerkin’…”

Directed by Christian Sutton, “WAY PAST LUCK” begins by revealing that it was filmed less than 24 hours after the video for the 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and Roddy Ricch-assisted “KEEP GOING.” Viewers can then see Savage and DJ Khaled in the midst of a busy photo shoot, giving a behind the scenes feel to the overall clip. Elsewhere, Khaled watches as Savage delivers his lines from the back seat of a convertible Maybach.

GOD DID made landfall last month with 18 songs and additional appearances from Drake, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Future, SZA, Eminem, Kanye West, JAY-Z, Jadakiss, and more. As previously reported by REVOLT, the album looks to be Khaled’s fourth number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to a projected 105,000 to 115,000 first week album-equivalent units sold. Press play on “WAY PAST LUCK” below.