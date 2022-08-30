Last week, DJ Khaled returned with his thirteenth studio LP GOD DID, an 18-song body of work with a wealth of assists from Drake, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, Future, Lil Baby, Nardo Wick, Kodak Black, and more. Not long after the album’s release, Khaled dropped off a slew of visuals from the album for “BIG TIME,” “IT AIN’T SAFE,” “PARTY,” and “STREETS KNOW MY NAME.” According to Hits Daily Double, GOD DID already looks to be Khaled’s fourth number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to a projected 105,000 to 115,000 first week album-equivalent units sold.

Yesterday (Aug. 29), Khaled unveils another video for “KEEP GOING,” which features current hip hop frontrunners Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch. Produced by TM88, DJ Moon, Slo Meezy, Akachi, and Khaled himself, the track sees Ricch handling hook duties while Durk and Savage deliver some of their hardest bars to date:

“He a b**ch, he runnin’, he screamin’ for help, we gon’ get him as soon as he tired, I seen b**ches get over they feelings for n**gas some hours after he died, half the city be bap, the n**gas who rap be cap, the n**gas be lyin’, I told bro’nem, ‘On foenem, the feds bе watchin’ the live,’ and I’m pushin’ P, beefin’ with my Drac’, I’m Pusha T, I go to Phlavz when I’m in Chicago, my brother the owner, I’m eatin’ for free, I brought a million in cash around, so stop tellin’ n**gas you bigger than me…”

Courtesy of Christian Sutton and Psycho Films, the accompanying clip for “KEEP GOING” shows Khaled and his younger collaborators in the middle of what appears to be a parking lot, complete with high-end sports cars and plenty of flames for added effect. Check it out for yourself below.