Last week, DJ Khaled unveiled his thirteenth studio LP GOD DID, an 18-song body of work with contributions from all of hip hop’s current frontrunners. Mere hours after the album’s release, Khaled proceeded to drop off four high-quality videos with the help of well-known directors Eif Rivera and Ivan Berrios.

The first was for “BIG TIME,” a track that Khaled produced alongside TM88, Rozay Knockin, Marko Lenz, and Brook Beatz. “BIG TIME” features Future and Lil Baby, both of whom make appearances alongside Khaled, Khaled’s son Aalam, and a bevy of beauties at a lavish estate. Things then move from more tropical settings to the streets with “IT AIN’T SAFE,” the Nardo Wick and Kodak Black-assisted banger that’s full of boastful bars over Tay Keith’s booming soundscapes.

Following that, Khaled liberated his third clip for “PARTY,” a STREETRUNNER and Tarik Azzouz-backed effort that teams the We The Best honcho with Quavo and Takeoff, both of whom are currently on a campaign as the duo Unc and Phew. As the title suggests, Khaled and the Migos members live it up in a strip club. Before taking the stage for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Khaled then ended the current run with “THESE STREETS KNOW MY NAME,” another STREETRUNNER and Tarik Azzouz-produced jam with Jamaican heavyweights Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla. As such, it only makes sense for Khaled to visit the island to film alongside his collaborators.

Just prior to GOD DID‘s release, Khaled took to Instagram to thank everyone involved in an emotional message:

“I’m grateful for anything and EVERYTHING. Thank you god for blessing my family, my friends and my fans. When nobody believed, YOU DID! I praise you daily. We’re here to do GOD’S WORK!!”

Press play on all of DJ Khaled‘s aforementioned visuals below.