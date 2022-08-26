On Sunday (Aug. 28), the 2022 MTV VMAs will celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s top stars from all over the globe. Only the best of the best are chosen to present the infamous Moonman awards and today (Aug. 26), the confirmed list of presenters has officially been revealed.

The star-studded lineup of this year’s VMAs presenters includes Ashley Graham, Avril Lavigne, Bebe Rexha, Becky G, Billy Eichner, Cheech & Chong (Cheech Marin + Tommy Chong), Chloe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Khaled, Dove Cameron, Joel Madden, Latto, Lili Reinhart and Offset. Additionally, the Extended Play Stage presented by Doritos lineup includes Conan Gray, Flo Milli, JID, and Lauren Spencer Smith.

The Shorty Award-winning VMA Stan Cam will return as a real-time second screen experience on Twitter. Viewers can follow the official VMAs account during the broadcast to tell Stan Cam what they want to see and also share “#VMAStanMail” messages with talent and more.

Also recently announced, hip hop icons Eminem and Snoop Dogg will transform the VMAs stage for a first-of-its-kind performance of “From the D 2 The LBC.” In addition, fans can expect performances from Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Måneskin as well. Dove Cameron, MTV PUSH artist Saucy Santana, and Yung Gravy are set to warm up the crowd during the pre-show, which will be hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney. The official emcees are Video Vanguard Award recipients LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj, along with rap sensation Jack Harlow.

The MTV VMAs will take place this year in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28. To get a full list of categories and nominees, you can check out the details over at https://www.mtv.com/vma.