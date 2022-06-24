Two of hip hop’s biggest behemoths have once again come together on a record. Today (June 24), Eminem teams up with Snoop Dogg for his self-produced new single “From The D 2 The LBC,” a track that sees them representing their respective hometowns while spitting some of the best bars of their career to date:

“That’s how I know that I’m in the studio with the Doggy, in Californi’ ’cause my homie from Long Beach, always got that bomb weed, I feel a calm breeze, Every time I palm trees, just like that blonde bleach I went platinum then so did my album, Calvin‘s turning me into a zombie…”

“From The D 2 The LBC” also comes with a matching visual that begins with the legendary duo in the midst of a studio session, with Snoop handling the boards while Eminem catches contact in the recording booth. Presumably because of the overwhelming amounts of smoke, Em begins to envision animated versions of himself and his west coast counterpart, and both eventually enter into a world where they’ve become characters from the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Em and Snoop’s new collaboration comes a couple of years after a rather odd beef between the two, which began when Snoop failed to include the Detroit talent as one of his top ten rappers of all time. After a small back and forth, Snoop revealed to “The Breakfast Club” that he squashed the issue with Em, chalking the conflict up to being “competitive”:

“I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him, and I let him know and I’m just bettering myself. I make mistakes … I ain’t perfect, I’m Snoop Dogg.”

Press play on Eminem and Snoop Dogg‘s visual for “From The D 2 The LBC” (directed by James Larese) below. The track is expected to appear on Em‘s forthcoming album Curtain Call 2.