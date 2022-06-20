Over the weekend, Snoop Dogg decided to liberate a new compilation titled Death Row Summer 2022, a playlist that’s perfect for the warm weather months. Consisting of 15 tracks, the project sees a wealth of contributions from Tha Dogg Pound, The Eastsidaz, Raphael Saadiq, Miguel, LaToiya Williams, Butch Cassidy, and more.

In addition to the full-length body of work, Snoop has also unveiled a visual for the standout track “Whoopty Whoop,” an infectious groove that sees Tha Dogg Pound‘s Daz Dillinger and Kurupt rapping about individuals talking nonsense, staying on top of the game, and more:

“I love it when niggas talkin’ that whoop whoop, Death Row is back, Kurupt, Daz, and Snoop, 3D in the coupe, back to gettin’ loot, back to the roots, who got my back, nigga who gon’ shoot, Dogg Pound the truth, you a motherfuckin’ lie, that’s how niggas get socked in the eye, man what about these bitches, and these punk ass snitches, and all these niggas burning bridges…”

The aforementioned video sees Tha Dogg Pound and their crew strolling through and performing in what looks like a convention. They can also be seen delivering their rhymes in front of a mural of Snoop, Warren G, and the late single Nate Dogg.

Back in March, Tha Dogg Pound announced that they have resigned with the iconic Death Row Records imprint, a label that Snoop managed to acquire from MNRK Music Group a month prior. In a now-deleted Instagram video, Kurupt also revealed that an official sequel to Tha Dogg Pound’s classic 1995 debut is on its way:

“Daz and Kurupt, we’re back on The Row with the Dogg … We got a lot of exciting things for y’all that we got comin’ up. Dogg has a plan, and we’re involved. We’re in that plan. … Dogg Food 2, it’s comin’—Daz, Snoopy, Kurupt hittin’ ’em real heavy with that.”

Press play on both Snoop Dogg Presents Death Row Summer 2022 and the video for “Whoopty Whoop” below.