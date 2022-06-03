Next Friday (June 10), Sada Baby will unleash his forthcoming Skuba Sada 2.5 project, the reloaded version of his chart-topping body of work known as Skuba Sada 2. The two-disc reissue will boast five new tracks including “Blickelodeon,” “Shred Buddy,” “Skuba Skooly” featuring Atlanta breakout Skooly and “Leave Em There” with rising Florida rapper 94fatso.

Today (June 3), fans are able to experience a taste of Skuba Sada 2.5 with the release of “2 Freaks.” Boasting an assist from the legendary Snoop Dogg, the brand new single sees their two styles of flows come perfectly together as one:

I’m a two-step being like Snoop, yeah, and my kids four millie, y’all ain’t whoop, hmm-hmm/ Got a brown-skin thing, lookin’ like she know the school, she ain’t know who I was, I had to eat those back in school like the Bose speakers, huh, and in that video, she probably ain’t supposed to be here

Come miss my emotions with this Sprite, I ain’t clutchin’ the hand/ You know I’m too much for anything, they be duckin’ them features, come, I feel like lovers, in that hour, took a puff and took a dare/ I grabbed my cup and gave her head, we blessin’ up, act like I care/ Hol’ up, I think I know this one more freak, I peeped through her mascara

The aforementioned Skuba Sada 2 was home to his Gold-selling smash hit “Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)” with Nicki Minaj and standouts like “Black Harlow,” “Aktivated,” “Slide” and “Pressin” featuring King Von. Additional guest appearances and production credits include Big Sean, Hit-Boy, Helluva, RJ Lamont and more. Skuba Sada 2 debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart in 2020.

Be sure to press play on Sada Baby’s brand new “2 Freaks” single featuring Snoop Dogg down below.