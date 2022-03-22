About a month ago, Sada Baby dropped off the third installment of his Bartier Bounty series, which contained 20 hard-hitting cuts and a single assist from Skilla Baby. Last week, the Detroit emcee then returned with “Bop Stick,” a Leechoppn-produced effort that sees him borrowing from Slick Rick‘s classic single “Children’s Story”:

“Once upon a time, not long ago, had ya bitch doin’ shit she was known for, had the la-di-da-di, ugh, who wanna party? Ooh-ooh, la-di-da-di, ayy, who wanna? Once upon a time, not long ago, had ya bitch doin’ shit she was known for, had the la-di-da-di, ugh, who got the choppa, who got the choppa? La-di-da-di, hey, I got the bop stick, ooh, turn my mix up, it’s the skub, it’s the skub, don’t get me mixed up, arm jewelry match my neck jewelry, hold my wrist up…”

“Bop Stick” also comes with a matching video courtesy of Dell Nie that begins with Sada Baby outside of a corner store with his crew. After engaging in eye content with a couple of women, all parties make their way to a secret function upstairs, with Sada breaking out some cool dance moves as a bevy of beauties look on.

Not too long ago, Sada Baby took to social media to give his take on fans siding with artists in the midst of rap beefs — simply put, he’s not for anyone taking sides in conflict:

“…It ain’t like no college student or 13 year old fortnite champ is gone pull a gun or seriously injure ANY artist when they see em, y’all gone point, stare, pull yo phone n record from a distance or ask for a selfie. Just enjoy our music while we here kuz a lot of that shit is serious and we’d rather y’all stream our music while we breathing than waiting until we dead to feed us NOTHING BUT positive energy.”

Press play on “Bop Stick” below.