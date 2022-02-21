After prepping fans with visuals like “Sada Wada” and “Perfect Form Skub,” Sada Baby has officially unleashed his latest body of work titled Bartier Bounty 3, the third installment of his fan-favorite series. Featuring a lengthy track-list of 20 songs but only a sole feature from Skilla Baby, the new project shows off his work ethic and progress. On the aforementioned Sada Wada track, the Detroit spitter treated fans with his signature unique flow:

Hmm, ask that bitch like, “Who you talkin’ to?” like you don’t see this 30 pokin’ out my joggin’ suit?/ Do I look like the type of nigga like to argue you? I put the rocket on him, point a n***a to the moon/ I got the box slappin’, jumpin’ like a barbecue/

The rapper scored his major win in 2020 when he landed himself his biggest hit to date with the his infectious cut and “Whoomp! (There It Is)”-sampling “Whole Lotta Choppas.” The song was gaining lots of traction on its own but has since seen a big upgrade thanks to Nicki Minaj hopping the infectious remix. In addition, the Detroit rising star delivered the 2020 drops Skuba Sada 2 and Bartier County 2, both of which are official respective follow-ups to their 2017 and 2019 predecessors.

In a recent interview, Sada Baby took some time to remind folks that he is unique and brings his own style to the table. “I am him, not them,” he confidently says. “I don’t sound like them, look like them, dress like them, smell like them. Whoever, I don’t want to press shit on somebody. I’m just saying, I’m not the norm. All the other shit that motherfuckers feel the need to do, I don’t. I want all this good ass music, this strong ass music to carry my name for years and years and years when I’m gone. This shit about my legacy and my people, nothing else. I’m a God-fearing man. I went to church, you can’t blame me for how I was raised.”

Be sure to press play on Sada Baby’s brand new album Bartier Bounty 3 down below.