By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2022

It’s hard not to wake up and choose violence, huh, had the mask on way before the virus/ I don’t fuck with hoe-ass n***as, I don’t do it, keep the same energy when I’m sober, on that fluid/

Feel exhaust on my Cutlass, sound like a Harlеy muffler (Vroom) I’m thinkin’ ’bout paintin’ that motherfucker buttеr (Butter)/ I’m havin’ that realer dope money, bitch, not no toddler (Toddler) and ain’t nothin’ about me sweet, I ain’t no cobbler (Cobbler)/

In 2020, E-40 teamed up with Too $hort for the joint release Ain’t Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions, which contained 20 tracks with additional appearances from Guapdad 4000, Mistah F.A.B., G-Eazy, Drakeo The Ruler, Brent Faiyaz, Freddie Gibbs, Larry June, Pimpin’ Ken, and many more. In that same time frame, the Click alum also contributed to other tracks from his peers and successors, including Chris Brown’s “Undrunk,” Jeezy’s “Da Ghetto,” and YBN Nahmir’s “Ca$hland.” His last — and twenty-sixth official solo LP, Practice Makes Paper, made landfall in 2019.

Be sure to press play on E-40 brand new music video for “It’s Hard Not To” featuring Sada Baby down below.

