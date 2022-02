Last year, E-40 dropped off two volumes of his Curb Commentator series, which altogether saw 10 dope cuts and additional appearances from Big K.R.I.T ., Wiz Khalifa, B-Legit, K CAMP, and more. He then followed that up by reaching back to the first installment to bring forth a new visual “19 Dolla Lapdance.” The Bay Area legend has returned this week to share his latest collaboration. Tapping in with Detroit’s very own Sada Baby , the two joined together to present “It’s Hard Not To.” The track arrives with a visual directed by frequent collaborator Jae Synth. On the track, E-40 and Sada ride some production courtesy of DecadeZ:

It’s hard not to wake up and choose violence, huh, had the mask on way before the virus/ I don’t fuck with hoe-ass n***as, I don’t do it, keep the same energy when I’m sober, on that fluid/

Feel exhaust on my Cutlass, sound like a Harlеy muffler (Vroom) I’m thinkin’ ’bout paintin’ that motherfucker buttеr (Butter)/ I’m havin’ that realer dope money, bitch, not no toddler (Toddler) and ain’t nothin’ about me sweet, I ain’t no cobbler (Cobbler)/

In 2020, E-40 teamed up with Too $hort for the joint release Ain’t Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions, which contained 20 tracks with additional appearances from Guapdad 4000, Mistah F.A.B., G-Eazy, Drakeo The Ruler, Brent Faiyaz, Freddie Gibbs, Larry June, Pimpin’ Ken, and many more. In that same time frame, the Click alum also contributed to other tracks from his peers and successors, including Chris Brown’s “Undrunk,” Jeezy’s “Da Ghetto,” and YBN Nahmir’s “Ca$hland.” His last — and twenty-sixth official solo LP, Practice Makes Paper, made landfall in 2019.

Be sure to press play on E-40 brand new music video for “It’s Hard Not To” featuring Sada Baby down below.