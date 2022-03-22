50 Cent‘s heart is full after getting wind of the praise he received from his friend and collaborator Snoop Dogg.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning (March 22), the New Yorker shared a video from Snoop’s appearance on Wallo and Gillie Da Kid’s “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast in November. “50 is going to be a legend in rap forever,” the West Coast legend is heard saying in the clip. “His records, movies, shit he did just changed the whole game of New York, to run New York for a little bit and put that New York spirit back in the game. He did that. He figured that shit out and he got that shit on lock.”

“I’m a student right now and I’m tryna learn from him,” he continued. “It’s true, you can teach an old dog new tricks — it’s if he’s willing to listen.”

Snoop’s thoughts on 50 and his legendary status touched the “Power” star, who considered the message more meaningful than recognition at an award show. “@snoopdogg,” he began in the video, “that shit you just said means way more then a award to me.”

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent have remained tight since they teamed for the latter’s single “P.I.M.P” in 2003 and have gone to work together on other projects. 50 recruited Snoop to portray a pastor on his “BMF” series, and the two have collectively taken the stage at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Now, the two are gearing up for a scripted series about Snoop Dogg’s 1993 murder case.

“I am excited to finally tell the story of Murder was the Case,” the Doggystyle rapper previously told Deadline. “This was a pivotal moment in my life and career, and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge.”

“Murder was the Case is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom” added 50. “The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television.”

See 50 Cent’s post below.