It’s been 20 years since Eminem released his fourth studio LP The Eminem Show, which came with 20 songs and a wide range of contributions from Obie Trice, Paul Rosenberg, Dina Rae, (Interscope’s) Steve Berman, D12, Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg, and his daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers. Much like its predecessor The Marshall Mathers LP, The Eminem Show remains as one of the most commercial successful albums of all time, and has since crossed the platinum mark 12 times over.

In celebration of The Eminem Show‘s 20th anniversary, the Detroit icon decided to release the album with an additional 18 tracks, complete with previously unreleased cuts, freestyles, live performances, and instrumentals. One particular standout, the Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks, and 50 Cent-assisted “Bumps Heads,” takes the listeners all the way back to an iconic beef between Aftermath/G-Unit and Murder Inc., the latter of which was led by fellow hip hop frontrunner Ja Rule:

“Keep my nose clean, stay away from weapons, jail, and livin’ reckless, but if you go check my belt, you may see something else I use to protect myself, a vest, to stop a Rueger and deflect the shells, and send ’em back at you faster than they left the barrel, and I don’t even carry guns no more, I don’t got to, got undercover cops that’ll legally pop you, and I done seen a lot of people cross the line, but this motherfucker Ja must have lost his mind, that X, got him thinkin’ he was DMX, then he switched to Pac…”

Press play on The Eminem Show (Expanded Edition) below. In related news, Eminem teamed up with Dr. Dre and CeeLo Green for the single “The King And I,” which will appear on the upcoming Elvis soundtrack — you can check out a teaser of that collaboration here.