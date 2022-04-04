The Game is preparing to release his new single, and according to his manager Wack 100, he’s “tryna start another fire.” In a clip shared by Hip Hop Immortal, the music executive chopped it up with fans on Clubhouse and teased what sounds like an upcoming Eminem diss track.

“‘Black Slim Shady,’ it’s coming,” he said. “That nigga better be ready ’cause this nigga done went crazy…” “He coming for Eminem,” Wack continued. “He coming like a motherfucker.”

According to the manager, Em is likely to clap back at The Game considering his responses to Nick Cannon and Machine Gun Kelly, with whom he had some tension. While he agreed that there is “no real beef” between Eminem and the Compton rapper, he expressed that Em is generally a “disrespectful nigga” when it comes to making diss tracks.

“He disrespects his own mama, my nigga, shit. He disrespects himself. This nigga talk about killing his baby mama, putting her in the trunk, fuck my momma. My own momma. That’s a disrespectful nigga, man,” Wack said. “If he doesn’t mind doing that to hisself, ain’t no limit to what he gon’ go with another motherfucker…When you get in that arena with that nigga, ain’t no boundaries with this nigga, man. He ain’t got no boundaries with himself.”

As previously reported, The Game has been coming for Eminem since his “Drink Champs” interview. At the time, he insisted that he’s a better rapper than the Detroit native. He later doubled down on his claims.

“All this talk I see on the net saying Eminem is better than me because he sold more records is like saying McDonald’s is better than Tam’s burgers, it’s FALSE !!!” he once penned on Instagram. “They just put more money in McDonald’s & promoted the shit out the happy meal dangling toys in kids faces.”

Hear a clip from the Clubhouse conversation below.