Rap legend The D.O.C. has a documentary premiering this summer, appropriately titled The DOC. Directed by David Caplan, the story unfolds Tracy Lynn Curry’s career and life as he grew into fame during the late ’80s and early ’90s known as a platinum-selling, rapper, songwriter for N.W.A., Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and others, and co-founder of Death Row Records.

The 94-minute film tells the story of the D.O.C.’s incredible journey, highlighting his past, present and future. An expected scene will display the after effects of a car crash that destroyed his larynx and cut the future of his solo career short. This occurred only a few months post the release of his debut album No One Can Do It Better in 1989.

You can expect to see an all-star cast of heavy hitter hip hop artists such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Eminem, Too $hort, Xzibit, Kurupt, Daz Dillinger and more, who speak on the role The D.O.C. played in their lives. As well, there’s a cameo from his former partner R&B soulstress Erykah Badu, who he shares a 17-year-old daughter, Puma Curry.

The DOC premieres as part of the 2022 annual Tribeca Film Festival June 10 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. There will be more screenings held at Cinépolis on June 11 and Village East by Angelika on June 18. Directly after the documentary’s world premiere, there will be a concert celebrating The D.O.C.’s 54 birthday with performances by Kurupt, DJ Quik, Daz Dillinger and other surprise guests.

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival will showcase other celeb documentaries as well such as Lil Baby’s Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby and Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime. The festival runs from June 9 to June 18 cross various theaters in New York City.