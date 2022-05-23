This past weekend saw “Saturday Night Live” closing out its 47th season — it also saw Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson bidding final goodbye to viewers on their final show as cast members.

In a “Cut for Time” sketch from the episode, Davidson decided to honor his now-former boss Lorne Michaels with a parody of Dr. Dre and Eminem’s classic collaboration “Forgot About Dre” (dubbed “Forgot About Lorne”), which saw the comedian taking on the role of the iconic “SNL” creator:

“What do ya’ say, about a comedy great? Been doing it himself, for a half a century straight, wanna talk about, all the crazy people he made? Every single decade, has ridiculous names, like David Space, Belushi Wiig, and Farley Aykroyd, Gilda Sandler, and Carvey Ferrell, Morgan, Will Forte, Norm Macdonald, and Tina Fey, he must’ve seen a lot of things But he never snitched, he’s nice as hell, he’s Canadian, bitch…”

After the big performance, Eminem suddenly appears at the end, making mention that Davidson had parodied his music in the past. He then demands that Davidson put an end to the shenanigans in hilarious fashion:

“It’s another parody? It’s, like, another tribute or something? Yeah, I would just stop … they all suck. I would just stop. It’s pretty bad.”

“Forgot About Dre” can be found on Dr. Dre‘s sophomore studio LP 2001, an iconic body of work that saw a wealth of contributions from Snoop Dogg, Devin the Dude, Xzibit, Mary J. Blige, the late Nate Dogg, and more — Em could also be heard on the standout cut “What’s The Difference.” To date, 2001 stands as one of the most successful hip hop albums to date, receiving a Platinum certification six times over and peaking at the number two spot on the Billboard 200.

Check out “Forgot About Lorne” below.