Dr. Dre is giving back to his neighborhood in a huge way. The Compton native has just pledged a donation of $100 million to Compton High School.

His donation went toward breaking ground on the $200-million campus. The school will name a new performing arts center after the emcee born, Andre Young.

“This city is special, and young people living in it are special,” said Dr. Dre during a groundbreaking ceremony at the “Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young Performing Arts Center.”

Although Dr. Dre did attend high school in the local Compton area, he ultimately dropped out. During the ceremony, he reflected on how things might have panned out differently had the school’s had better resources for students looking to have a creative outlet.

“I was an artistic kid in school with no outlet for it,” said the “Nuthin’ but A ‘G’ Thang” emcee. “I knew I had something special to offer to the world, but with nothing to support my gift, schools left me feeling unseen.”

Along with the new performing arts center, the school’s new campus will include an academic building which will seat up to 1,800 students. It will also feature a new gym, an aquatics center, a football stadium, and a track.

“I’ve always wondered how much further ahead I might have been had the resources I needed in school were available,” he said at the ceremony. “If I had learned more about the business industry, I would have saved myself [an] extreme amount of time, money and most importantly, [made] a lot of friendships.”

This isn’t the first educational investment made by the former N.W.A member. He recently partnered with longtime friend and renowned music executive, Jimmy Iovine to open a magnet public school in South L.A.

In addition to that, Dr.Dre donated $70 million to the University of Southern California (USC) to help build a new academy.