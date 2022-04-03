Perhaps, it was to be expected. “Saturday Night Live” addressed the infamous Will Smith slap at the Oscars on Saturday (April 2) with comedian Jerrod Carmichael as its host.

For over six minutes, Carmichael — who recently came out as gay on his HBO special “Rothaniel” — danced around the topic during his monologue.

“I’m not going to talk about it,” Carmichael said after walking onstage. “I want to be clear up top: I’ve talked about it enough, kept talking about it, kept thinking about it. I don’t want to talk about it, and you can’t make me talk about it.”

Carmichael admit that in the days after the slap occurred he was comfortable talking about the moment, however by Wednesday, he said, “I wanted to kill myself.”

“By Friday I made a vow to myself. I promised myself I would never ever talk about it again,” Carmichael joked. “Then, Lorne [Michaels] came into my dressing room. He was like, ‘I think you need to talk about it.’ He said the nation needs to heal.”

Later on in his monologue, Carmichael told the crowd he had come out as gay in his new comedy special “Rothaniel.” He joked about being gay for just “48 hours” and the pressure to address gay issues so soon.

“If you say youre gay in New York, you can ride the bus for free and people just give you pizza,” Carmichael said. “If you’re gay in New York, you can host ‘Saturday Night Live.’”

The 34-year-old co-creator of “The Carmichael Show” finished his opening monologue by pleading for someone else to take on the task of talking to the country about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

“Barack Obama, we need you back because I think you’re going to have to talk about it. The nation needs to heal,” he joked.

Carmichael also poked fun at Smith and his antics in a sketch during the show.

Check out both the full monologue and the sketch below: