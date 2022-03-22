Coi Leray’s father, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star, and former co-owner of The Source magazine, Benzino, has put his long-standing feud with Eminem to rest.

Eminem, who recently made headlines for kneeling during the Super Bowl, has been beefing with Benzino since the early 2000s, when Benzino leaked audio of a then-teenage Eminem repeatedly using the N-word in his rhymes after a bad break-up with an African-American woman.

The leak backfired and resulted in negative press for The Source, which eventually led to Benzino being terminated from the company in 2006. Eminem, who is no stranger to beefs, faced some shots from The Game as recently as a few days ago, in which he claimed to be a better rapper than his former label-mate.

In a tweet tagging the legendary rapper, Benzino wrote “To all Eminem fans & Stans all over the world, the beef is officially over. I’m letting y’all know I have no hate towards any of his fans & recognize his contributions to Hip Hop.”



Benzino also went on to acknowledge Eminem’s contributions to hip-hop culture “regardless of [his] skin color.” Eminem, who recently became the most-decorated artist in RIAA history and who’s streams are still booming following his Super Bowl performance last month, has yet to respond.

Regarding leaking Eminem’s audio recordings of racial expletives, Benzino confessed in an interview to buying the audio recordings for $15,000. Benzino went on to reveal that the seller of the audio eventually committed suicide under pressure of the resulting backlash. On the other hand, Eminem‘s career continued to flourish.

Whether he’s calling Royce Da 5’9” Eminem’s “slave boy,” challenging someone to a Verzuz battle, or going at Lil Nas X, Benzino is rarely out of headlines. Most recently, he leaked news of his daughter’s collaboration with Nicki Minaj weeks too early, pushing Nicki to deny any claims of a joint single between the two.

Touching on his remarks regarding the single, “Blick Blick,” which has gotten love from the likes of Lil Kim, Benzino continued on to say, “I realize that me going back and forth with his fans is not good for the culture, my spirit, my legacy and most importantly, my beautiful, talented daughter Coi Leray. I don’t want any negativity from me to affect her dream. This is truly over. God Bless All.”

On the other hand, Eminem’s 2005 album Curtain Call: The Hits recently returned to the top 10 once again following his Super Bowl performance in February.



In related news, Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray dropped her highly anticipated collaboration with Nicki Minaj last week. Coi commemorated the release of the song and visual with some fresh ink.