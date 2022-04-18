50 Cent is confused by JAY-Z’s alleged declaration that Eminem requested his appearance at this year’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (April 17), the New York rapper shared a screenshot of an XXL article titled “Eminem Told Jay-Z He Wouldn’t Perform at the Super Bowl If He Couldn’t Bring 50 Cent, Says N.O.R.E.”

“Why would he have to say that should be the question?” 50 reacted before suggesting that Hov was attempting to resemble Jean-Micheal Basquiat with his hairstyle. “NORE, Your big homie is running around trying to look like a gay painter.”

The XXL story referred to in 50 Cent’s post details part of N.O.R.E’s conversation with recent “Drink Champs” guest Snoop Dogg. In the latest episode, the podcast host claimed that JAY-Z told him Eminem wouldn’t perform at the Super Bowl if 50 couldn’t hit the stage as well.

“I said to JAY-Z, I have to ask this straight up, ‘Who is gonna perform at the NFL?’” N.O.R.E. recalled. “He said to me — and I’m sorry for everybody who don’t understand — and he said, ‘the white guy called for 50 Cent. I said, ‘Who is the white guy? Jimmy Iovine?’ And he said, ‘No, Eminem called directly for Fifty and he said I can’t do it if I can’t bring 50 with me.’”

While ranting about Hov’s alleged statement, 50 also took issue with the supposed reference to Eminem as “the white guy.” “Why did he say the white boy, why he didn’t say the biggest rap artist in the world ?” he wrote in a follow-up post. “Happy Easter! man enjoy the holidays.”

As fans know, 50 Cent was brought on as a surprise guest during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. He took the SoFi Stadium alongside scheduled headliners Em, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop, who previously credited JAY for making the hip hop performance happen.

“Shoutout to JAY-Z for umm, going to war and making that thang happen — puttin’ the first hip hop act on the stage. You know, people don’t give him credit for a lot of things that he do,” he previously told “The Breakfast Club.” “He moves his hands mysteriously behind the scenes and he does a lot of great things for people. And I wanna give him a shoutout for fighting for Dr. Dre because I know that, that’s a part of my legacy that he fought for.”

See 50 Cent’s posts below.

