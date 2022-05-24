By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2022

Next month, many will head into theaters to see Elvis, a high-profile biopic about the legendary singer and actor Elvis Presley. The film will see Austin Butler in the titular role, with Tom Hanks playing alongside him as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Elvis will also be accompanied by a soundtrack that, somewhat surprisingly, features a myriad of different artists across a variety of genres. Earlier this month, Doja Cat unveiled the soundtrack’s lead single “Vegas,” a Yeti Beats and Rogét Chahayed-produced offering that borrows from Big Mama Thornton’s 1952 single “Hound Dog” — a track that reached even bigger heights of success after Elvis covered it some years later.

As revealed on social media, said soundtrack will also sees contributions from Denzel Curry, Jack White, Jazmine Sullivan, Nardo Wick, Swae Lee, Diplo, Tame Impala, and Eminem, the last of whom revealed that his song, titled “The King And I,” is a collaboration alongside CeeLo Green that features production from longtime friend and peer Dr. Dre. He even liberated a quick teaser that gave fans a taste of what to expect:

Considered a cultural icon, Elvis Presley rose to fame in the 50s and 60s by adapting different genres of Black music for his own, a move that helped to pioneer the earlier sounds of rock and roll. His many career accolades include selling over 500 million records worldwide (a feat that earned him the title of best-selling solo artist by the Guinness World Records), earning the most Gold and Platinum certifications, and having the highest number of albums to chart on the Billboard 200. He was also successful in Hollywood, appearing in notable films like Love Me Tender, Jailhouse Rock, and Viva Las Vegas, among many others.

Check out the full reveal of artists on the Elvis soundtrack, along with the official trailer for Elvis, below.

