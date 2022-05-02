Back in December, Nardo Wick made his first official statement in the industry with Who Is Nardo Wick? That project saw 18 songs and additional appearances from Future, Lil Baby, Hit-Boy, G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Lakeyah, and BIG30. Since then, the Jacksonville talent locked in with Doe Boy and Latto for “OPP PARTY” and “Stepper,” respectively.

Currently, Nardo Wick is said to be working on the official sequel to his well-received effort, which he alluded to via an Instagram post last month. To get the fans ready, this past week saw the release of Nardo‘s new single “Krazy Krazy,” an Eza and Tay Keith-produced effort that sees him delivering the no-frills, street-oriented bars that he’s become popular for:

“I ain’t feelin’ none of these niggas, all that shit they say be flawed, niggas lie, I know the truth, I be like, ‘Come on, knock it off,’ call her shark attack, what’s in between my legs stay in her jaws, call me pad man, what’s in between my legs stay in her drawers, yeah, we got shots for sho’, but they is not for sho’, they for the opps, though, we totin’ Lil Jons, we shoot, they gettin’ low, it look like limbo, text on Telegram and say that that shit ‘gain, it’s from my mink coat…”

“Krazy Krazy” also sees a matching visual courtesy of NDOH, which sees Nardo Wick living the rockstar life in Atlanta, showing off high-end jewelry, stacks of cash, luxury cars, and more throughout. Lil Baby also makes a cameo appearance in the short-but-effective clip.

Check out “Krazy Krazy” below. In related news, Nardo Wick is currently finishing out his North American tour — you can check out remaining dates for that as well.

Forthcoming tour dates:

May 2: Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom

May 4: Houston, TX — Bronze Peacock

May 5: Dallas, TX — Cambridge Room

May 7: Charlotte, NC — The Underground

May 9: Atlanta, GA — The Loft

July 22: Miami, FL — Rolling Loud Miami