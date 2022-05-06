Next month, “ELVIS,” the long-awaited musical drama about the life and career of the rock icon is set to hit theaters. The new film is directed by Baz Luhrmann and tells the layered story through the “prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic and oft-reviled manager,” Colonel Tom Parker, who is played by Tom Hanks. To go with the film, there must be an exceptional soundtrack to match, and today (May 6) Doja Cat is the latest to unveil the next taste of it. Her freshly released “Vegas” single sees her take on the revered “Hound Dog” classic and put her own Doja twist on it:

You ain’t nothing but a Dog? Player, I get it Fraud? Player, I get it I understand, I understand/ You ain’t the man, you ain’t a man you ain’t nothing but a/ Hound dog, hound dog, hound dog/ You ain’t nothing but Player gettin’ valet’d ’round in that whole whip

Two fingers up, one down, and my toes ten flewed out, my boobs out, put a cork in it/ Love it when you be cryin’ out when I’m court sitted I don’t think he gon’ make it, do not make me start ragin’/ Bitch, I’m losin’ my patience, this ain’t stayin’ in Vegas

Doja Cat’s widely successful Planet Her originally made landfall last June and contained 14 genre-bending songs with additional features from Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, JID, and SZA. In addition to breaking streaming records prior and during its release, the project also peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 thanks to 109,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Just before 2021 ended, a deluxe version of Planet Her arrived with five more tracks and collaborations alongside Gunna and Eve.

Be sure to press play on Doja Cat’s brand new single “Vegas” down below.